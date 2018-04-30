Supervisors Finally to See Written Pot Ordinance

It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but the Nevada County Board of Supervisors finally has a written draft of a marijuana ordinance that they can look at. The Board will discuss the draft at a special meeting tomorrow morning. It’s a 27-page document with 23 different sections–everything from personal and commercial cannabis growing restrictions to permits, enforcement, and accounting. County Community Development Director Sean Powers admits that’s quite a bit of detail that will be put in the supervisors’ laps…
As drafted, outdoor growing would be prohibited in areas zoned residential, with limited grows allowed in rural areas with larger parcels. All indoor grows would be limited to a maximum of six plants, and anyone who does grow for personal use would have to register with the county. Powers says the meeting is only a discussion, changes can be made, and no action will be taken…
It’s been almost a year since the Community Advisory Group, or CAG, was formed to make recommendations. There will be a public comment period, and a large crowd is expected for what could be a lengthy meeting. The meeting starts at 9am at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center.
–gf
