Supervisors Finally to See Written Pot Ordinance

It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but the Nevada County Board of Supervisors finally has a written draft of a marijuana ordinance that they can look at. The Board will discuss the draft at a special meeting tomorrow morning. It’s a 27-page document with 23 different sections–everything from personal and commercial cannabis growing restrictions to permits, enforcement, and accounting. County Community Development Director Sean Powers admits that’s quite a bit of detail that will be put in the supervisors’ laps…

Listen to Sean Powers 1

As drafted, outdoor growing would be prohibited in areas zoned residential, with limited grows allowed in rural areas with larger parcels. All indoor grows would be limited to a maximum of six plants, and anyone who does grow for personal use would have to register with the county. Powers says the meeting is only a discussion, changes can be made, and no action will be taken…

Listen to Sean Powers 2

It’s been almost a year since the Community Advisory Group, or CAG, was formed to make recommendations. There will be a public comment period, and a large crowd is expected for what could be a lengthy meeting. The meeting starts at 9am at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center.

–gf