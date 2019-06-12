Supervisors Go on Local Fire Information Tour

With the monthly fire preparedness events put on by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services now over, the Board of Supervisors has requested that emergency officials give them a presentation at least once a month about the possible local fire danger. Those presentations are expected to be brief, but the board got quite a lengthy one at their meeting this week, and then went on a local fire information tour. CalFire Division Chief Jim Mathias was one of the presenters, and told the board that this area has been pretty lucky in recent years…

He also gave some data from CalFire’s ‘Predictive Services’, which indicates more good fortune could be in store…

An El Nino pattern could also prevent this summer from being as dry as it was during recent drought years. After thje presentation, board members went on a tour with several stops, including Nevada City Fire Station 20, Empire Mine State Park, the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center, and the Grass Valley Air Attack Base.

