Supervisors Work On Cannabis Ordinance Details

A packed house at the Board of Supervisors chambers–a couple hundred people mostly listening to the board discuss s marijuana cultivation ordinance, and some of the particulars of what might be in it. While nothing was passed, the board seemed to have a consensus on several issues. They agreed that there should be no outdoor grows allowed in residential areas, but Supervisors Dan Miller and Heidi Hall weren’t in complete agreement when it came to areas that are zoned residential with some ag use allowed…

Listen to Dan Miller and Heidi Hall

Commercial grows, both indoor and outdoor, seemed acceptable for areas that are properly zoned. The board continued to hammer out details for a couple of hours, but when it came down to discussing things like the supply chain–like distribution and testing–County C-E-O Rick Haffey unexpectedly chimed in…

Listen to Rick Haffey and Ed Scofield

A date of May 1 was thrown out there to try to get some kind of ordinance in place. There was limited public comment, but Scofield called for a special meeting on March 6 for more public input.

–gf