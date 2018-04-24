< Back to All News

Supervisors Hear Lengthy Comment About Shelter

Nevada County Supervisors were getting an earful from the public about Sammie’s Friends. There were very few seats available in the chambers when the meeting started this morning–most wanted to either speak, or just support the no-kill shelter, which could lose the animal services contract to Placer County over cost concerns. Retired veterinarian John Peek spoke about what it was like in Nevada County before Sammie’s Friends took over…

Listen to John Peek

People from all of the local animal groups spoke. Kim Sturla, Director of ‘The Animal Place’ sanctuary says contrary to the Placer County recommendation, Sammie’s Friends will save the county money…

Listen to Kim Sturla

There were 30 speakers before Board Chair Ed Scofield cut off public comment. No one spoke in favor of the Placer County recommendation.

