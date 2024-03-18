< Back to All News

Supervisors Hear Update From RCRC

Posted: Mar. 18, 2024 12:36 AM PDT

Nevada County is a member of the Rural County Representatives of California, which has Supervisor representatives from 40 counties. An update on the legislative advocacy group’s activities was presented to Nevada County Supervisors, at its meeting last week. A wide range of issues was covered by the group’s Senior Vice-President, Mary-Ann Warmerdam. She told the Board that adjustments are needing to be made to make sure road infrastructure funding is adequate…

click to listen to Mary-Ann Warmerdam

Warmerdam said RCRC is also working with several federal offices to change the definition of what’s considered a rural area…

click to listen to Mary-Ann Warmerdam

Warmerdam said that means most counties can’t receive rural development funding for such things as storage systems, small energy and water supply projects, and economic development. She would like to see the population cap increased to 50-thousand. And among important entities that RCRC is affiliated with is the Golden State Finance Authority, that looks for affordable housing solutions. Warmerdam said since 1993, in Nevada County, 117 individuals or families have been able to purchase a home through the Authority, with 553-thousand dollars in down payment assistance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha