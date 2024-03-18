Supervisors Hear Update From RCRC

Nevada County is a member of the Rural County Representatives of California, which has Supervisor representatives from 40 counties. An update on the legislative advocacy group’s activities was presented to Nevada County Supervisors, at its meeting last week. A wide range of issues was covered by the group’s Senior Vice-President, Mary-Ann Warmerdam. She told the Board that adjustments are needing to be made to make sure road infrastructure funding is adequate…

Warmerdam said RCRC is also working with several federal offices to change the definition of what’s considered a rural area…

Warmerdam said that means most counties can’t receive rural development funding for such things as storage systems, small energy and water supply projects, and economic development. She would like to see the population cap increased to 50-thousand. And among important entities that RCRC is affiliated with is the Golden State Finance Authority, that looks for affordable housing solutions. Warmerdam said since 1993, in Nevada County, 117 individuals or families have been able to purchase a home through the Authority, with 553-thousand dollars in down payment assistance.