It was a brief presentation, but the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has honored the leader of the Bear Yuba Land Trust, who is retiring. Board Chair Ed Scofield read the proclamation, touching on the highlights of Marty Coleman-Hunt’s career…

Coleman-Hunt will be a consultant for the Land Trust, and the board thanked her for her service…

Coleman-Hunt didn’t give an acceptance sppech, but did pose for pictures with her staff and the board members.

