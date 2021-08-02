< Back to All News

Supervisors Honor Their Retiring Probation Chief

Posted: Aug. 2, 2021 12:11 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Chief Probation Officer had a little retirement celebration at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Dan Miller read a Certificate of Recognition, praising Mike Ertola’s numerous accomplishments. Ertola has dropped the county’s recidivism rate to the lowest in California…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Ertola also helped author state legislation that started the Transitional Age Youth Program. It’s created innovative strategies to help address the needs of the juvenile justice system, by advocating for youth and giving young adults opportunities to avoid the adult correctional system. But Ertola says he thinks his biggest accomplishment has been bringing department employees on board with great character and got a little emotional while praising his staff…

click to listen to Mike Ertola

Ertola has been with the department for 20 years, becoming chief in 2012. He spent a total of 33 years in the field, starting in San Mateo County.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha