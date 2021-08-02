Supervisors Honor Their Retiring Probation Chief

Nevada County’s Chief Probation Officer had a little retirement celebration at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Dan Miller read a Certificate of Recognition, praising Mike Ertola’s numerous accomplishments. Ertola has dropped the county’s recidivism rate to the lowest in California…

Ertola also helped author state legislation that started the Transitional Age Youth Program. It’s created innovative strategies to help address the needs of the juvenile justice system, by advocating for youth and giving young adults opportunities to avoid the adult correctional system. But Ertola says he thinks his biggest accomplishment has been bringing department employees on board with great character and got a little emotional while praising his staff…

Ertola has been with the department for 20 years, becoming chief in 2012. He spent a total of 33 years in the field, starting in San Mateo County.