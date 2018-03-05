< Back to All News

Supervisors Invite More Public Comment on Cannabis

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 12:02 PM PST

It’s another chance, and maybe the last chance before an ordinance is written, for public comment on Nevada County’s cannabis regulations. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) morning on the county’s medical marijuana ordinance, which is still being crafted. County Community Development Agency Director Sean Powers says this is essentially a continuation of the February 13 meeting, where supervisors discussed various elements of the ordinance…

Listen to Sean Powers 1

At that February 13 meeting, Board Chair Ed Scofield promised that more public input would be taken, and Powers says that’s the primary focus of this meeting…

Listen to Sean Powers 2

The meeting starts at 9am at the Board of Supervisors chambers in the Rood Center.

–gf

