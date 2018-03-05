Supervisors Invite More Public Comment on Cannabis

It’s another chance, and maybe the last chance before an ordinance is written, for public comment on Nevada County’s cannabis regulations. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) morning on the county’s medical marijuana ordinance, which is still being crafted. County Community Development Agency Director Sean Powers says this is essentially a continuation of the February 13 meeting, where supervisors discussed various elements of the ordinance…
At that February 13 meeting, Board Chair Ed Scofield promised that more public input would be taken, and Powers says that’s the primary focus of this meeting…
The meeting starts at 9am at the Board of Supervisors chambers in the Rood Center.
–gf
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines