Supervisors Keep Pandemic Meals Pgm Going

Posted: Jan. 27, 2021 12:46 AM PST

The pandemic has also meant the need for additional food services for seniors who’ve been staying home more to minimize exposure but aren’t necessarily participating in Meals on Wheels. Nevada County has been administering the state’s Great Plates Delivered Program for eight months. But due to the expiration of Federal CARES Act funding, more county dollars are now needed. So the Board of Supervisors has approved an amount not exceeding one-point-two million dollars to continue the program at least through June. Speaking to the Board, County Social Services Director Rachel Roos says three nutritious meals a day have been provided for an average of 55 seniors a week…

click to listen to Rachel Roos

County Supervisor Sue Hoek recognizes there’s a population of residents who don’t qualify for state or federal nutrition support services…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

County staff has collaborated with 2-1-1 to establish a protocol for determining eligibility of clientele. The county is currently contracting with three food vendors for distribution.

