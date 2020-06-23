Supervisors Meetings Now Open to Public

More and more businesses are opening up following Covid-19 restrictions, and now, so are public meetings. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors meets today, and they will be back in session at the Rood Center in the Board Chambers…

County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says there will be other restrictions…

You might also see some physical modifications to the chambers-either seats removed or blocked off. The Board meets at 9am. There’s also an afternoon session at 1:30. The Grass Valley City Council meets tonight, but that meeting will still be done remotely.

