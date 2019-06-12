Supervisors Officially Reject Cell Tower

Citing that a cell tower is an allowed use, but does not blend with the surrounding, existing, natural, and man-made environment, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has officially rejected a proposed tower in the You Bet Road area. The 4-1 vote was the same as at the May 29 meeting, but the board had to come back with official findings as to why to reject tho project. Dan Miller was the only supervisor who voted in favor of the tower, and didn’t like staff’s ultimate conclusions as directed by the board…

The proposed tower was presented by A-T-and-T as part of a grant campaign to expand broadband to rural areas. Supervisor Heidi Hall says, though, the company wasn’t looking out for the county’s best interests…

That property owner, on Wild Life Lane, reportedly tried to back out of the deal after all the neighbors found out and indicated they didn’t want it. A-T-and-T sent a letter to the board asking for yesterday’s vote to be delayed, and no one from the company spoke about the project during public comment.

