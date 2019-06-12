< Back to All News

Supervisors Officially Reject Cell Tower

Posted: Jun. 12, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

Citing that a cell tower is an allowed use, but does not blend with the surrounding, existing, natural, and man-made environment, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has officially rejected a proposed tower in the You Bet Road area. The 4-1 vote was the same as at the May 29 meeting, but the board had to come back with official findings as to why to reject tho project. Dan Miller was the only supervisor who voted in favor of the tower, and didn’t like staff’s ultimate conclusions as directed by the board…

Listen to Dan Miller

The proposed tower was presented by A-T-and-T as part of a grant campaign to expand broadband to rural areas. Supervisor Heidi Hall says, though, the company wasn’t looking out for the county’s best interests…

Listen to Heidi Hall

That property owner, on Wild Life Lane, reportedly tried to back out of the deal after all the neighbors found out and indicated they didn’t want it. A-T-and-T sent a letter to the board asking for yesterday’s vote to be delayed, and no one from the company spoke about the project during public comment.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha