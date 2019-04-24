Supervisors Okay Penn Valley Wedding Permit

A ranch and vineyard in Penn Valley has gotten permission to hold more weddings a year there, but not after having to go in front of the Board of Supervisors for final approval. At the end of February, the Planning Commission granted a use permit to Lifetime Ranch, a 15-acre parcel on Cattle Drive in Penn Valley, just across Highway 20 from Western Gateway Park. They’ve held a number of weddings there the past few years. The permit would now allow 20 a year, but the permit was appealed to the board by Jennifer D’Andrade, who lives down the street. She told the board the reason for the appeal was based on water that flowed off of that property onto hers…

Listen to Jennifer D’ Andrade

The owner would be required to allow a place for 59 parking spaces on dirt ground, and would have to build a small restroom facility and septic services to go with it, and also agreed to change a few trees at the neighbor’s request. During public comment, others spoke against the project, but not because of drainage or flooding…

Listen to Barbara

But most spoke in favor of owner Marty Caldwell, saying she was a good neighbor, and was providing a valuable, and limited service…

Listen to Alexa

The board denied the appeal by a 4-0 vote. Sue Hoek, who represents Penn Valley, was advised by county counsel to recuse herself, because she voted for the project on another board before she was supervisor.

–gf