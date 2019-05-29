Supervisors Overturn Cell Tower Decision

After first getting approval to build a cell tower on private property, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors has reversed a decision by the Planning Commission, and voted to not allow the project. The proposed 110-foot tower on Wildlife Lane near You Bet Road, would be designed to look like a pine tree, and would bring broadband internet to about 70 homes in the area. However, the neighbors don’t want it, and feel that the property owner was coerced by A-T-and-T to sign a contract. Jens Larson is one of the appellants. He says the owner is not well, and changed his mind after meeting with neighbors…

Listen to Jens Larson

Larson and others claim the property owner was ordered by lawyers not to attend the meeting, although no attorneys for the property owner were present at yesterday’s board meeting. The project appears to have met all legal guidelines for noise, frequency, and vegetation management. Alice Perez, representing A-T-and-T, says she doesn’t understand the board’s decision…

Listen to Alice Perez

The board voted 4-1 on a motion of intent to uphold the appeal–meaning they have to come back at the next meeting and explain the reason for their decision. No one spoke in favor of the cell tower project during public comment.

–gf