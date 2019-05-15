Cannabis Growers Relieved as Ordinance Passes

It’s a vote that Nevada County marijuana growers have wanted to hear fro several years now…

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors passed a cannabis cultivation ordinance at its meeting yesterday.. Dan Miller was the dissenting vote, citing environmental concerns…

Most of the public comment was growers asking for passage as an urgency ordinance so it would take effect immediately. Mark Shaffer had recently injured himself, but didn’t want to miss the final meeting…

Not all public comment was in favor of the ordinance. Those like Debbie Porter will still worried about the effects….

But perhaps the purpose of the ordinance, and the years-long wait, was captured by grower Jack Jacobs…

The urgency ordinance required a four-fifths vote, with Board Chair Richard Anderson casting the final vote in favor.

–gf