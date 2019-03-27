< Back to All News

Supervisors Pass Granny Unit Ordinance

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance regarding what are called Accessory Dwelling Units. Commonly referred to as Granny Units, the new ordinance does not allow them to be used for short term rentals, but County Principal Planner Tyler Barrington says it does provide incentives if they are rented out for longer terms…

A short term rental is defined as 30 days or less. Supervisor Heidi Hall admits the ordinance isn’t perfect, but says it achieves the goal of providing more long term housing…

Concerns of heavier traffic on neighborhood streets were voiced, as well as possible non-compliance of the ordinance. The vote was unanimous, but two Supervisors were reluctant, including South County representative Ed Scofield…

Sue Hoek also voted yes, but said she feels a “stitch in her side” about telling people what they can do with their property.

