Supervisors Prioritize Issues for 2020

Posted: Jan. 27, 2020 8:08 AM PST

It’s an exercise the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and county staff do every year. They spent three days last week in workshops, going over the main issues that they will face during the year, and then rank their priorities. Board Chair Heidi Hall called the three-day session at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley productive…

Listen to Heidi Hall

County Executive Officer Alison Lehman says in past years, each issue discussed was voted to be given an A, B, or C priority, but this year, they are just determining which issues are most important, without a letter designation…

Listen to Alison Lehman

The issues were financial stability and core services, wildfires, homelessness, housing, cannabis, economic development, P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and community resilience. Preliminary votes were made on each issue during the workshop. A final vote will be taken during the board/s first meeting in February.

–gf

