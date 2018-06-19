< Back to All News

Supervisors Quickly Pass County Budget

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Listen to budget vote

It didn’t take long. The entire meeting took about 15 minutes–the actual budget item took about three minutes. And with that, Supervisors approved Nevada County’s largest budget ever– 235,688,597 dollars. Chief Financial Officer Martin Polt says the meeting may have been short, but the budget process is pretty involved…

Listen to Martin Polt 1

Salary increases are up four percent, the number of full-time county employees is close to 800, which is a slight increase. Polt, as you might expect with economic times being what they are, is especially pleased…

Listen to Martin Polt 2

The budget, along with several other resolutions that go with it, was passed unanimously. Supervisor Dan Miller from District Three, was not present.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha