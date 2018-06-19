Supervisors Quickly Pass County Budget

Listen to budget vote

It didn’t take long. The entire meeting took about 15 minutes–the actual budget item took about three minutes. And with that, Supervisors approved Nevada County’s largest budget ever– 235,688,597 dollars. Chief Financial Officer Martin Polt says the meeting may have been short, but the budget process is pretty involved…

Salary increases are up four percent, the number of full-time county employees is close to 800, which is a slight increase. Polt, as you might expect with economic times being what they are, is especially pleased…

The budget, along with several other resolutions that go with it, was passed unanimously. Supervisor Dan Miller from District Three, was not present.

