Supervisors Ratify Snowstorms Local Emergency

Although a Local Emergency Proclamation was already issued, by the local OES, on March first, from the snowstorms, it still needs formal ratification from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors within seven days. And the Board passed the resolution at a special meeting Tuesday morning. Director of Emergency Services Craig Griesbach told supervisors that about 30-percent of the population has lost power at some point, with some still waiting for the lights to come back on. He said welfare checks spiked 600-percent, with a 12-hundred-percent increase in search and rescue responses…

Nevada County has had the highest number of outages of any county. That was part of the reason why it’s also received a similar proclamation from the Governor’s Office. Supervisors had plenty of praise for response efforts from county departments and agencies. But Supervisor Heidi Hall, whose district has been especially hard-hit again, said a number of issues haven’t changed since the original snowmaggeden of the previous winter. She said there’s still poor coordination of tree removals from private contractors, mostly hired by PG and E. That includes near her home, which has been without power for about a week…

Also mentioned was PG and E’s inaccurate restoration estimates. And another major problem that received extensive discussion was continued propane shortages.