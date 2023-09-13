Supervisors Respond To Grand Jury Reports

Formal responses to two recent Grand Jury reports were approved by Nevada County Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday afternoon. Most of the discussion was regarding a report that urged a centralized contract management system for vendors. It said investigations uncovered irregularities in two contracts that the county hadn’t realized. But none of eight recommendations will be implemented. County Director of Information Services, Steve Monaghan, said a fractionalized approach has been more cost effective…

But Monaghan said his department is already working on ways to improve standardization and quality control. Meanwhile, Supervisor Hardy Bullock remarked, about lean staffing in this area…

The Board did agree with Grand Jury findings that Donner Lake is in environmental peril, due to excessive runoff from a nearby hillside and Interstate 80, not far from Truckee. But Senior Management Analyst Jeff Thorsby said they disagreed on the structural approach for finding solutions…

Beginning in 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency classified the lake as “impaired”, due to contamination from PCB’s, chlordane, and arsenic.