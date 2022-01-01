Supervisors Respond To Recall Notice Of Intent

All five Nevada County Supervisors have filed their answers to the recently-announced Intent to Recall. One of the main allegations from recall proponents, including comments at Board meetings, has been that supervisors have taken illegal actions in handling the pandemic. But Board members, including Ed Scofield, say they have a duty to follow public health mandates…

Another consistent theme in all five Board members’ responses is that a recall vote would be a waste of taxpayers’ dollars. The County Elections’ Office estimates around 260-thousand dollars, if it has to be a Special Election. Otherwise, the earliest it could likely be held would be during the regularly-scheduled November 2022 elections. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, County Chief Executive Officer, Allison Lehman, says such harsh and constant criticism at meetings, including threats and intimidation, is counterproductive…

Lehman also mentions that the same pattern has been seen at government and school board meetings all over the state. The only two Supervisors up for election next year are Sue Hoek and Dan Miller, and Miller isn’t running again. Meanwhile, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office must still decide if the recall petition is sufficient for circulating for signatures.