< Back to All News

Supervisors Respond To Recall Notice Of Intent

Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 5:02 PM PST

All five Nevada County Supervisors have filed their answers to the recently-announced Intent to Recall. One of the main allegations from recall proponents, including comments at Board meetings, has been that supervisors have taken illegal actions in handling the pandemic. But Board members, including Ed Scofield, say they have a duty to follow public health mandates…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Another consistent theme in all five Board members’ responses is that a recall vote would be a waste of taxpayers’ dollars. The County Elections’ Office estimates around 260-thousand dollars, if it has to be a Special Election. Otherwise, the earliest it could likely be held would be during the regularly-scheduled November 2022 elections. Speaking recently on “KNCO: Insight”, County Chief Executive Officer, Allison Lehman, says such harsh and constant criticism at meetings, including threats and intimidation, is counterproductive…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

Lehman also mentions that the same pattern has been seen at government and school board meetings all over the state. The only two Supervisors up for election next year are Sue Hoek and Dan Miller, and Miller isn’t running again. Meanwhile, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office must still decide if the recall petition is sufficient for circulating for signatures.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha