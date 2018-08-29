< Back to All News

Supervisors Send Haffey Off Into Retirement

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

Nevada County’s send off to their Executive Officer almost turned into a roast at Rick Haffey’s final Board of Supervisors meeting. The Board honored Haffey and his retirement yesterday at the Rood Center with a proclamation read in turn by all five board members, with guest comments from the public. Former Supervisor Ted Owens even had some words for Haffey, who has been C-E-O for the past 15 years…

Listen to Ted Owens

Other notable community members also gave congratulatory comments. Haffey, in his final remarks, said when he came to Nevada County as a department assistant, that he had never aspired to becoming C-E-O…

Listen to Rick Haffey

Haffey got a standing ovation from many of the county employees in attendance. There was a retirement luncheon for him after the Supervisor’s meeting.

–gf

