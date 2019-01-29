< Back to All News

Supervisors Setting Priorities for 2019

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 8:08 AM PST

It’s something the Nevada County Board of Supervisors does every year in January to set the tone for the rest of the year. The five-member board, along with county staff, prioritize the issues that will affect government during the next 12 months. County C-E-O Alison Lehman says the top issues are similar than in the past years, including homelessness, affordable housing, and an issue that concerns everyone…

Listen to Alison Lehman.

“Steve” is Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan. He says there are lessons from the Camp Fire and the town of Paradise that Nevada County can learn from…

Listen to Steve Monaghan

The board will categorize several issues into Priorities A, B, and C. Those priorities are scheduled to be discussed and adopted at the next board meeting next month.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha