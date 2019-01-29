Supervisors Setting Priorities for 2019

It’s something the Nevada County Board of Supervisors does every year in January to set the tone for the rest of the year. The five-member board, along with county staff, prioritize the issues that will affect government during the next 12 months. County C-E-O Alison Lehman says the top issues are similar than in the past years, including homelessness, affordable housing, and an issue that concerns everyone…

Listen to Alison Lehman.

“Steve” is Information and General Services Director Steve Monaghan. He says there are lessons from the Camp Fire and the town of Paradise that Nevada County can learn from…

Listen to Steve Monaghan

The board will categorize several issues into Priorities A, B, and C. Those priorities are scheduled to be discussed and adopted at the next board meeting next month.

