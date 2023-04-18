Supervisors Skeptical About Rd Charge Feasibility

It’s the seventh year of study regarding a proposed California Road Charge Program. Cal Trans has begun another pilot program. With more fuel-efficient vehicles and the state wanting to transition to zero-emission models, that means dwindling gas tax revenue for the agency’s road projects. A road charge would replace the gas tax. Program Manager Lauren Prehoda told Nevada County Supervisors, at their meeting on Tuesday, that this pilot is focusing on rural drivers who would be using GPS technology to calculate mileage. And she said drivers in more sparsely- populated areas would pay less…

Rural areas have more private roads. Prehoda said currently a driver who has a vehicle with average gas mileage is paying about 36 dollars a month in gas taxes. It would be 32 dollars with a road charge. All drivers would pay the same per-mile rate. But Supervisors were lukewarm to skeptical about the proposal. Lisa Swarthout also wondered whether oil companies would compensate for the loss of the gas tax…

Supervisors also wondered if counties would receive less funding for their own road projects. But Prehoda said existing funding formulas would remain.