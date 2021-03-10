Supervisors Table COVID Reopening Resolution

A resolution that two Nevada County Supervisors say supports a safe COVID reopening, in coordination with Public Health authorities, has been tabled on a 3-2 vote. The motion was made by Supervisor Hardy Bullock. That followed a very complicated discussion and public comment period that lasted for nearly four hours Tuesday afternoon. Supervisor Heidi Hall opposed the resolution outright…

Hall also felt many of the comments from the public indicated they believed the resolution would mean a complete reopening of businesses and activities. But Eric Gee, of Grass Valley, was not among them…

Supervisor Dan MIller, who co-sponsored the resolution, along with Sue Hoek, contends he still hasn’t seen enough consistent empirical data that supports the closure of so many types of indoor activities over others…

But Miller says the resolution does not actually push for any change in reopening protocols, it just seeks more input with the state on the restrictions. It also requested, among other things, more state guidance and resources for reopening schools, state transparency regarding vaccine distribution, and that federal relief funds be distributed directly to the county, instead of going through the state.