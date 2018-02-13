Supervisors Take Up Cannabis Ordinance

There will not be a new cannabis ordinance in Nevada County before the end of the day, but several decisions could be made on how to shape it. The Board of Supervisors, in their session this afternoon, will once again discuss a proposed ordinance, with recommendations from the Citizens Advisory Committee. Facilitators of the CAG made their presentation to the board last month, and each of the CAG members present were allowed to comment on the process. After the recommendations, the committee was officially disbanded. Supervisors will now discuss the issue among themselves, and public comment will be taken. The afternoon session begins at 1:30. In the morning session, funding for the June vote-by-mail only election will be decided. The morning session begins at 9am.

–gf