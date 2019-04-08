Supervisors to Consider Hemp Moratorium

While Nevada County gets closer to creating a cannabis cultivation ordinance, the county Agriculture Commissioner is asking the Board of Supervisors for a moratorium on industrial hemp…

Chris DeNijs says he gets a few calls a week about hemp cultivation. Hemp is included under Proposition 65, which legalized the use of marijuana for recreational use, but is different from cannabis…

T-H-C is the chemical that creates a high, but most people grow hemp for its C-B-D content, which carried medicinal value. DeNijs says because you can’t tell the difference by looking, there are security, and other concerns. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the 45-day moratorium at its. meeting Tuesday.

