< Back to All News

Supervisors to Consider Hemp Moratorium

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

While Nevada County gets closer to creating a cannabis cultivation ordinance, the county Agriculture Commissioner is asking the Board of Supervisors for a moratorium on industrial hemp…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 1

Chris DeNijs says he gets a few calls a week about hemp cultivation. Hemp is included under Proposition 65, which legalized the use of marijuana for recreational use, but is different from cannabis…

Listen to Chris DeNijs 2

T-H-C is the chemical that creates a high, but most people grow hemp for its C-B-D content, which carried medicinal value. DeNijs says because you can’t tell the difference by looking, there are security, and other concerns. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the 45-day moratorium at its. meeting Tuesday.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha