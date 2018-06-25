Supervisors to Consider Yuba River Fire Ordinance

As fires start to burn in northern California, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will be considering an ordinance that would ban almost all burning along the South Yuba River during fire season. Federal and state lands have their own rules, but this ordinance would not allow any burning, with some minor exceptions within a quarter mile of the shoreline. The proposal was discussed at a board meeting earlier this month, and Supervisor Hank Weston outlined the need…

The proposal would allow organized campgrounds to be exempt, but there aren’t very many. Specifics are still up for negotiation, and Supervisor Heidi Hall would like to see campgrounds to be included in the ban, during fire season…

Access by emergency responders to the South Yuba canyon is the main concern. The board will consider, and possibly adopt, an ordinance at its meeting Tuesday.

–gf