Supervisors to Hold Very Brief Meeting

Posted: Nov. 27, 2017 12:12 PM PST

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors meets tomorrow morning, but not for very long. The special meeting starts at 8am, and there’s only one item on the agenda. Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan says it’s to extend an emergency from last month’s fires…

The meeting schedule for November was revised because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Monaghan says other emergencies only have to be renewed every 30 days…

Monaghan says the proceedings shouldn’t take longer than 10 minutes. Supervisor Richard Anderson, who lives in Truckee, will not have to make the trip down for the short meeting, but will be represented via teleconference.

