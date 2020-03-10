< Back to All News

Supervisors to Tour New Operations Center

Posted: Mar. 10, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

County Supervisors and staff will be taking a field trip today, getting a glimpse of the new 16-million dollar County Operations Center off of Highway 49 and LaBarr Meadows Road. While the project, which broke ground last May, still isn’t finished yet, County Pubic Works Director Trisha Tillotson says her department is ready to show it off…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 1

That grand opening is still a few months away…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 2

The current facility is old, with some buildings pre-dating World War Two, and the new facility is below the snow line, which should make plowing easier in the winter. The visit is technically the afternoon session of the board meeting, and begins at 1:30.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha