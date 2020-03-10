Supervisors to Tour New Operations Center

County Supervisors and staff will be taking a field trip today, getting a glimpse of the new 16-million dollar County Operations Center off of Highway 49 and LaBarr Meadows Road. While the project, which broke ground last May, still isn’t finished yet, County Pubic Works Director Trisha Tillotson says her department is ready to show it off…

That grand opening is still a few months away…

The current facility is old, with some buildings pre-dating World War Two, and the new facility is below the snow line, which should make plowing easier in the winter. The visit is technically the afternoon session of the board meeting, and begins at 1:30.

