Supervisors To Tour Ponderosa Fire Project

Nevada County’s supervisors are going on a field trip. The five elected board members and their staff will be touring the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone Project–a three-and-a-half million dollar grant to get rid of dangerous vegetation that makes the area fire-prone. Supervisor Dan Miller, who represents Grass Valley, says it’s a chance to look at the scope of the work close-up…

The project is for 12-hundred acres along South Ponderosa Way from Highway 20 to McCourtney Road, and they hope to have three-hundred acres done by the end of the year. There are a still a few private landowners that are not co-operating so far, but Miller hopes recent events, and the result of the work so far, will change their minds…

The trip will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon. It’s the second fire-related trip they’ve taken. In June, they visited several CalFire operations in the county.

