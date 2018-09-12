Supervisors Unanimously Pass Fire Ordinance

It is now illegal to have campfires on private land in the Yuba River Canyon during fire season. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance yesterday that prohibits burning on private property with some exceptions, which mostly have to do with properly constructed fire pits near residences. The vote was unanimous, but not everyone is happy about it. Jim Miller is a property owner in the area who brought pictures of illegal campfires on state lands where burning is already banned…

Listen to Jim Miller

Supervisor Dan Miller (no relation) says enforcement is the key, but says this ordinance is a help, not a hindrance…

Listen to Dan Miller

Enforcement of the ordinance will be complaint-driven for now. There were only about eight speakers during public comment, and just two of those were against the ordinance. The Board is calling it a pilot program through the end of this fire season, and for next year’s. The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

–gf