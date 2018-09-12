< Back to All News

Supervisors Unanimously Pass Fire Ordinance

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It is now illegal to have campfires on private land in the Yuba River Canyon during fire season. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors passed an urgency ordinance yesterday that prohibits burning on private property with some exceptions, which mostly have to do with properly constructed fire pits near residences. The vote was unanimous, but not everyone is happy about it. Jim Miller is a property owner in the area who brought pictures of illegal campfires on state lands where burning is already banned…

Listen to Jim Miller

Supervisor Dan Miller (no relation) says enforcement is the key, but says this ordinance is a help, not a hindrance…

Listen to Dan Miller

Enforcement of the ordinance will be complaint-driven for now. There were only about eight speakers during public comment, and just two of those were against the ordinance. The Board is calling it a pilot program through the end of this fire season, and for next year’s. The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha