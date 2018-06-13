< Back to All News

Supervisors Unanimously Vote Themselves Raises

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

Your elected Nevada County Supervisors have unanimously voted to give themselves raises. Board members will get a two percent salary increase in August, another two percent increase early next year, and a three percent raise in 2020. As outlined to the Board at their meeting yesterday, Assistant County Executive Officer Alison Lehman said the salaries are still way behind what supervisors make in similar-sized counties…

Chief Executive Officer Rick Haffey says the five members of the Board deserve it…

The current salary for a board member is over 50-thousand dollars a year, and the Board chair makes about two thousand more than that. Many other county workers got similar raises in separate agreements. It’s the first time Supervisors have given themselves a raise since 2014.

