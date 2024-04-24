< Back to All News

Supes Accept Huge Climate Resiliency Grant

Posted: Apr. 24, 2024 12:12 PM PDT

A deeper investment toward reducing the impacts of climate change in Western Nevada County, but on a more regional scale, has been approved by the Board of Supervisors. They’ve accepted a 650-thousand-dollar resilience grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research. County Project Administrator, Ariel Lovett, outlined the complex features at the Tuesday meeting…

click to listen to Ariel Lovett

The award includes the development of a Western County Collaborative, along with more funding support for the already-existing one in the Eastern County. It will also provide capacity building and planning participation for the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project, also known as CHIRP. Executive Director Shelley Covert told the Board the funding is crucially important…

click to listen to Shelley Covert

There’s also funding to engage community-based organizations, supporting grant management and outcomes. But nearly half of the award will help develop a Climate Action Plan. The grant program is designed to, among other things, reduce climate risks from wildfire, sea level rise, drought, flooding, increasing temperatures, as well as extreme heat events. Activities are scheduled to begin in May.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha