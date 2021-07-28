Supes Approve Body Worn Cameras Purchase

About six weeks after the Sheriff’s Department was criticized, by the Grand Jury, for going too slow on obtaining body-worn cameras, Nevada County Supervisors have approved a purchase agreement. And Sheriff’s Captain Mike Walsh, who’s in charge of the project, told the Board their system will be more unique, compared to what other area law enforcement agencies already have…

click to listen to Captain Walsh

Meanwhile, Walsh says data retention is a huge challenge…

click to listen to Captain Walsh

Equipment and software costs total over 152-thousand dollars, with the money coming from the Rural Counties Fund and grant funds. The Department hopes to have the cameras in place on its deputies in the next six-to-eight weeks. Body worn cameras have become standard with many agencies, in light of the increasing number of officer-involved shootings in recent years. That includes the shooting death of Ariella Crawford, in Alta Sierra, in February of this year. A final report from the District Attorney’s Office has not been released.