Supes Approve Broadband Fund Positioning Contract

Posted: Oct. 13, 2021 12:16 AM PDT

With billions of dollars soon to be available for counties and cities across the state and country to expand broadband capability, Nevada County officials say they’re taking proactive steps. At their meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a contract to develop what’s called a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report. Community Development Agency Director, Trisha Tillotson, told the Board the report will evaluate impacts of above as well as below-ground installations. The information will help clear hurdles for starting the work…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

That includes projects from Spiral Fiber to serve an estimated 10-thousand homes and 400 businesses. Sierra Business Council Vice-President Kristin York also said it’s critical to make the county friendly and attractive as a broadband provider, with projects as shovel-ready as possible…

click to listen to Kristin York

County officials say it’s important to lessen the environmental review, uncertainty risk, and approval burden of cost and time for construction.

