Supes Approve Changes To Cannabis Ordinance

Posted: Jan. 11, 2023 12:58 PM PST

Changes to Nevada County’s cannabis ordinance now have final conceptual approval of the Board of Supervisors, following a nearly three-hour public hearing. Among the notable amendments are adding standards and requirements for additional license types for distribution, non-volatile manufacturing, microbusinesses, and retail sales. Elise, who helps operate a small medicinal cannabis farm in the south county called Sierra Kind, told the Board she’d be able to greatly cut distribution trips and costs, if she was able to get a microbusiness permit…

But new Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, who had already considered dispensary licenses as a Grass Valley City Council member, wanted to make sure that those wanting to change their growing permits to include retail sales not have to meet the same onerous requirements as dispensaries…

Other changes to the ordinance include allowing adult recreational use cultivation in addition to medical. Also, increasing canopy areas and modifying setbacks to sensitive sites to be consistent with state requirements, and also modifying setbacks for shared property lines.

