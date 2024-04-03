< Back to All News

Contract Approved With New Community Foundation

Posted: Apr. 3, 2024 12:18 AM PDT

Nevada County had been the only region of its size in California to not have a so-called Community Foundation, to shine a light on issues of local importance and to attract resources to meet those needs. But that’s no longer the case. And the Board of Supervisors have approved a three-year/250-thousand dollar contract with the new Foundation. The county says the goals of the non-profit Foundation, consisting of local leaders, will focus on administering the Relief Fund, which assists residents following an emergency declaration. It’ll also explore the western county becoming a “Community Organization Active in Disaster”, to better coordinate preparedness. County Supervisor Sue Hoek said, at the recent meeting, that the contract culminates a lot of work that she was also heavily involved in…

The Foundation will also facilitate collaboration between the county and other nonprofits. It’ll also coordinate with the county’s Economic Development Office on community initiatives that align with the priorities. It will provide a two-to-one match of 500-thousand dollars to the county funding. This will provide three years of operating support totalling 750-thousand dollars over the three years. Supervisor Heidi Hall said the Foundation also creates a key to the bigger foundations, nationally and internationally, that really haven’t been accessed in this area…

And County Executive Officer Allison Lehman also said the Foundation’s benefits go beyond providing financial resources. She said it acts as a catalyst for sustainable development and helping solve complex issues.

