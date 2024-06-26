Supes Approve Courthouse Site Letter

Nevada County Supervisors have officially joined the Nevada City City Council and many of its residents in supporting the same site for the new courthouse. The Board has approved a letter to the Judicial Council of California urging them to move the courthouse to the property being vacated by the Forest Service on Coyote Street. The letter was requested by Supervisor Heidi Hall. Her district includes the courthouse…

The letter states, in part, that community members want to ensure the preservation of historic and local preferences of the surrounding area, lessen any need for zoning changes, complement the local housing element, and remain in alignment with long-term planning goals. But Supervisor Sue Hoek was among Board members expressing concerns about traffic impacts…

Traffic studies will be done. Hoek also agreed with Supervisor Ed Scofield that a roundabout be included on Coyote Street. It had originally been included with two other roundabouts and funded through a grant received by the County Transportation Commission. But Scofield says it was dropped from the list, when the City Council considered it to be inappropriate. The number of sites still under consideration by the Judicial Council has been narrowed down to three. The other two are parcels at the corner of Highway 49 and Coyote Street and the Mello Pello/Hirschman area, at the northwest corner of Cement Hill Road and Highway 49.