Supes Approve Crisis Care Mobile Unit Expansion

Mobile crisis services in Nevada County are being expanded once again. That’s thanks to a one-million dollar state grant, over three years. accepted by the Board of Supervisors at their meeting today on Tuesday. Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell told the Board says the expansion includes the addition of a Youth Crisis Specialist…

The county has been part of a two-year state pilot project that began in 2020. And it’s worked so well that the Board approved a second Mobile Crisis Team late last year. Each team consists of a sheriff’s deputy and clinical therapist from Behavioral Health. One of those team members, Ernesto Alvarado, noted that 71-percent of the 114 calls teams have responded to so far this year have been resolved at the scene, without having to place that person on a mental health hold or, in a few occasions, transferring to the jail. But he says some may still eventually end up at the county’s Crisis Stabilization Unit…

The grant also adds clinical and administrative supervision of the Mobile Crisis specialists, along with more infrastructure support.