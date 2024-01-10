< Back to All News

Supes Approve Economic Development Action Plan

Posted: Jan. 10, 2024 12:30 AM PST

Consistent with last year’s objectives, Nevada County Supervisors hired a consulting firm to formulate a new two-year Economic Development Action plan. And findings were presented at Tuesday’s meeting. One of the consultants, Bill Mueller, told the Board that among the unincorporated county’s assets is good coordination among such groups as the Sierra Business and Economic Resource Councils, as well as local chamber of commerce organizations…

But Mueller also later mentioned that constraints included not enough focus on how to achieve more growth…

Mueller says research for the findings also revealed a number of repeated themes. That included a lack of affordable workforce housing. Opportunity areas include doubling down on finding more federal funding and launching a formalized business retention/expansion program to support employer needs and serve as an “early warning system”. Supervisor Heidi Hall also pointed out that there are notable differences between the economies of the county and the cities…

The plan is expected to be enacted in the spring.

