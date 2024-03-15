Supes Approve High Price For Indigent Services

In California, the responsibility for providing and funding legal representation for those who can’t afford it falls to the counties. And like most counties, Nevada County does this through a Public Defender’s Office. Occasionally there’s a conflict of interest and the Court must assign an outside attorney. But county staff said that’s become increasingly difficult, resulting in delays of assigning more expensive non-local attorneys. So, at their meeting earlier this week, and after a lengthy discussion, the Board of Supervisors approved a three-million dollar contract with the Cohen Defense Group to be the single group of contact. They also serve Placer County. David Cohen told the Board that the local shortage has continued to grow…

The contract runs through June of 2027. And staff said the current county budget already covers the first year. But future fiscal years will require appropriations in excess of historical norms. However, Supervisor Ed Scofield indicated it will still save money over time…

Staff also noted that caseloads have likely been artificially low, due to the pandemic and its impact on court schedules.