Supes Approve New Economic Development Plan

Increased economic activity, tax revenue, and business retention and expansion are some of the goals of Nevada County’s new two-year Economic Development Action Plan. The 31-page plan was adopted by the Board of Supervisors, at their Tuesday meeting. One of the consultants helping to put it together was Bill Mueller. He told the Board that the plan focuses on supporting businesses in information technology and advanced manufacturing. Also, healthcare and social services, recreation and sustainable tourism, food services, as well as the agriculture and construction sectors…

County staff says the plan identifies a broad spectrum of work currently being accomplished by community partners. But Supervisor Heidi Hall, while praising the comprehensiveness, also called it “very big picture”. She said the reality of a chronic lack of affordable and available housing, including skyrocketing insurance costs, remains a major barrier…

County staff also says the plan highlights areas for expanded focus. That includes building a strong foundation for local entrepreneurship and small business formation. Also, boosting the visibility of the County and its assets and determining a cost-effective way to maintain an inventory of businesses located in the unincorporated areas.