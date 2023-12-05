Supes Approve North San Juan Fire System

Plans for North San Juan’s one-million dollar fire suppression system were formally approved by Nevada County Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday. The area has been damaged by significant wildfires in recent years. Public Works engineer, Steve Wilsey, told the Board that notable features include a 330-thousand gallon steel storage tank connected to ten hydrants, providing a more reliable water source…

click to listen to Steve Wilsey

Wilsey said completion of the project is intended to remove a barrier for economic development. Deputy Fire Chief Tom Browning echoed a staff report that said fire suppression within the commercial core is significant for safety, as the community also serves as the only main fire break along the San Juan Ridge…

click to listen to Deputy Chief Browning

Supervisors also approved a resolution allowing for applying to LAFCO to form a County Service Area. That’s needed, in order to allow the charging of 128-dollar annual fees on each of 142 parcels that will fund operation and maintenance costs. Funding for the system comes from a federal grant.