Supes Approve Peace Officer Memorial Resolution

60 years ago, in 1962, Congress signed a joint resolution recognizing each year, on May 15th, as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Nevada County Supervisors have passed their own resolution. Sheriff’s Captain Bob Jakobs told the Board that in 2021 33 California peace officers died in the line of duty and 617 nationwide. 436 were COVID-related. But he said 73 officers nationwide were killed by felonious acts, compared to 46 in 2020. But he also noted that the last time members of the Sheriff’s Department were lost was in the 1800’s…

No members of the Grass Valley Police Department have died or been killed while in the line of duty. The 33 California officers will be memorialized in Sacramento and the 617 officers nationwide will be memorialized in Washington D.C. Supervisor Dan Miller said he’s always appreciated the strong public support for local law enforcement…

And May 11th also begins National Police Officers Week, also approved by Supervisors, in a resolution.