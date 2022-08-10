Supes Approve Placing Sales Tax Measure On Ballot

Nevada County voters will consider whether to raise the sales tax by another half-cent, in November. After a marathon hearing lasting over five hours on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved the placement, with the required four-fifths vote. But they also added a ten-year sunset clause. A number of residents, especially members of firewise communities, expressed support for the measure, with many talking about their own personal experiences and fears with recent wildfires. Ed Sylvester is a member of Friends of Banner Mountain…

But many people also urged the Board to either table the measure or drop it all together, including members of the business community worried about the financial impacts. Supervisor Dan Miller, who cast the only “no” vote, said the measure is terrible timing, in light of the recent economic downturn…

The deadline to place a measure on the November ballot is Friday. Assistant Nevada County CEO Caleb Dardick says delaying placement to a special election next year, would cost an estimated 170-thousand to 250-thousand dollars.