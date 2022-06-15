< Back to All News

Supes Approve Tightening Cannabis Enforcement

Jun. 15, 2022

Some tightening of enforcement of Nevada County’s three-year-old cannabis ordinance has been approved by the Board of Supervisors, after hearing a presentation from county staff. Code Enforcement Program Manager Jeff Merriman told the Board at its meeting on Tuesday that one of the more significant changes takes away a five-day grace period for illegal growers. He says the grace period has too often provided time for non-compliant cultivators to just move young plants to another area…

Merriman also points out that no other counties in the region have a grace period. Another major update to the ordinance allows the county to impose a two-year probationary period for applicants and permit holders who have already defied it multiple times. That essentially removes them from the market…

Another notable change in the ordinance will allow the county to also be able to appeal a decision from a hearing where applicants had challenged the county’s non-compliant declaration.

