Supes Concerned About Fire Dept Insurance Hikes

A letter of concern regarding the availability and affordability of commercial insurance for local fire departments and volunteer brigades has been approved by Nevada County Supervisors. On October third, many special districts and volunteer departments received notices of either being dropped by their current carriers or major increases to their premiums. Supervisor Dan Miller was among Board members, at their meeting Tuesday , authorizing the Chair to sign the letter and send it to Governor Newsom, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, State Senator Brian Dahle and Assembly representative Megan Dahle…

And with the payment due by next Tuesday, November first, the Volunteer Fire Department of Graniteville is shutting down next Monday, after seeing its premium triple. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Chief Jim Turner told the board that cuts will need to be made, with their premium jumping 90-thousand dollars, to 139-thousand dollars…

A lot of carriers have been leaving California, due to the escalating wildfire danger, causing premiums to be cancelled or greatly increased all over the state.