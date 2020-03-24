Supes, Council Meetings to be Done Remotely

Government business is going to be run differently, at least for now. Because of the shelter-in-place mandate, meetings are going to be run remotely. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is meeting this morning, and the Grass Valley City Council meets tonight, but the chambers will be locked, and elected officials and staff will be linked by tele-conference. In today’s case, neither has any item on the agenda that requires major public discussion. The Dorsey Marketplace discussion is being postponed. Grass Valley mayor Lisa Swarthout says it’s important that the public get their say…

But Nevada County C-E-O Alison Lehman says discussion of changes in an outdoor events ordinance, scheduled for next month, will go on whether the meetings are done remotely or not…

Public comment will be taken, but must either be submitted by e-mail or by phone. Swarthout says it will be a little strange, but adds large meetings are done in the corporate world this way all the time…

The meetings are being streamed live, and televised as usual. Nevada City will be doing the same thing with their City Council meeting tomorrow night.

