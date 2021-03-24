Supes Discusses Cannabis Ordinance Revisions

With another commercial cannabis growing season ahead, Nevada County officials are considering some revisions to the ordinance they approved nearly two years ago. Jeff Merriman, the Program Manager for the Compliance Division, told the Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday meeting that holding unpermitted cultivators accountable has been challenging…

click to listen to Jeff Merriman

Diana Gamzon, the executive director of the commercial growers’ County Cannabis Alliance, agrees that enforcement needs to be stronger in this area. She says more priority should be given to nuisance and environmental impacts instead of the permit violations of a grow. But she says a stronger regulatory crackdown is planned this year…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

County Supervisor Heidi Hall was sympathetic with Gamzon’s concerns…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

But the issue of drones and law enforcement, which was part of the discussion two years ago, is also expected to be studied again after agreement is reached about the current revisions. That includes reinserting the phrase “reasonable cause” for a code enforcement action. Removal of the 25-thousand dollar annual penalty cap is also proposed. County staff is expected to come back with another proposal at a later date.