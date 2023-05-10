< Back to All News

Supes Endorse CSAC Homelessness Plan

Posted: May. 10, 2023 12:28 AM PDT

What’s being touted as a more unified, statewide approach to reduce homelessness has the endorsement of Nevada County Supervisors. They’ve approved a resolution proclaiming support for the so-called AT HOME Plan. It was developed six months ago by the California Association of Counties and presented to the Board at their meeting on Tuesday. Among the plan’s main goals are establishing annual and ongoing state funding. Supervisor Lisa Swarthout seemed to especially like one aspect regarding more clear responsibilities aligned to authority, resources, and flexibility at all levels of government….

Supervisor Sue Hoek indicated she was glad to know that the homelessness has been identified and adopted by the state as a key priority for this year….

The priority was set only a few months last year after Governor Newsom announced and rejected every local homeless action plan. He said he was halting all funding until each county had submitted an acknowledgement form adhering to best practices and a more robust response. But Nevada County’s plan was already aligned properly and required only minor adjustments.

